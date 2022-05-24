Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 84,532 Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 84,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Enphase Energy makes up 1.7% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Enphase Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after buying an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after buying an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,617,000 after acquiring an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,008,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,234,000 after acquiring an additional 46,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

ENPH stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,097. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 143.87 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $3,383,843.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $1,972,768.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock worth $35,888,417. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.68.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

