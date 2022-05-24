Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 968,835 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,788 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 4.4% of Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $40,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

