Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Sells 8,200 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,943.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,284. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEAM shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of BEAM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 962,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,655. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

