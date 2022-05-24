Myriad Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,538. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.65.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.