National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. National Australia Bank has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.43%.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

