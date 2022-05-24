National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,212 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust makes up 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after purchasing an additional 183,949 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 720,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 38,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,966. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.30.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

