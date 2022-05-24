Needham Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Editas Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 46,587 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDIT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,700. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The company has a market capitalization of $747.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 32.88% and a negative net margin of 721.60%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

