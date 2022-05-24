Needham Investment Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED)

Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Sharps Compliance worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMED. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 65,391 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 41,897 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the third quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 560.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,422. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sharps Compliance ( NASDAQ:SMED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

