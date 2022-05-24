Needham Investment Management LLC Has $14.22 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America accounts for approximately 1.8% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,904 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,982 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,092.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.50. 593,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,573. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $232.01 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

LH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.75.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total value of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.