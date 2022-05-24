Needham Investment Management LLC Invests $514,000 in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,260,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,694,000 after purchasing an additional 220,484 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at $4,535,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,946,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 344.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 251,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 194,853 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 663,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,976. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $794.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $125,600.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $462,362 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UIS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

