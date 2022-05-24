Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases 292,000 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 219.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,000 shares during the quarter. nLIGHT accounts for 1.3% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 9.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 124,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 196,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,228. The company has a market cap of $503.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.54. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.