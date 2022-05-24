Needham Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 188,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,011. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). Inogen had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

