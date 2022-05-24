Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Needham Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for 4.7% of Needham Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $37,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.64. The company had a trading volume of 601,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,151. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.34. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.12%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

About Entegris (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.