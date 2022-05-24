Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Needham Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Akoustis Technologies worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth $100,000. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.59. 490,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.47. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $11.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 430.10% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $29,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,433.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

