Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Needham Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,733,000 after buying an additional 554,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 240.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,084 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,382,000 after purchasing an additional 317,286 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Viasat by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,408,000 after buying an additional 267,074 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $6,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth about $5,089,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.49. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

