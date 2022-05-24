Needham Investment Management LLC Sells 78,980 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Needham Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 78,980 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Vishay Precision Group worth $9,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59,155 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,273,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti lowered their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.92 per share, with a total value of $819,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,180. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,722,770. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VPG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. 79,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,285. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $39.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $408.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

