NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Reaches $0.0345 on Top Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0345 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $100.58 million and $3.53 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

