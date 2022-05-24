NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $18,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.43. 75,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,553,536. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

