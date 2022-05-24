New Millennium Group LLC Acquires New Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,437,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $212.73. 70,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,102. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.18 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.78 and a 200 day moving average of $222.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total transaction of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

