New Millennium Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.67. 1,277,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,080,881. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.55.
