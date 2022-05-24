New Millennium Group LLC Invests $392,000 in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.02. The stock had a trading volume of 289,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,722. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.17 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

