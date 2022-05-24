New Millennium Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.39. 234,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,220. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.48. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

