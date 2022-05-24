New Millennium Group LLC Takes $718,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of New Millennium Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.64. The stock had a trading volume of 373,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,578. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $59.95 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

