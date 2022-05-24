New Millennium Group LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,000. Broadcom comprises about 1.8% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Broadcom by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total transaction of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $524.20. 126,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,540. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $591.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.97. The company has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.53 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

