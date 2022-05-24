Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Boosted by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 83,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,456,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after buying an additional 188,513 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NWL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 278,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,423. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.71. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $29.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

