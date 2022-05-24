Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Shares Up 2%

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $69.04 and last traded at $68.81. 113,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,807,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.43.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. National Bankshares cut their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,547,688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

