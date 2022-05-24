News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.52

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 61246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in News by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in News by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in News by 99.3% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 618,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,542,000 after purchasing an additional 307,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

