NFT Art Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $923,177.00 (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $923,177.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 62.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,722.18 or 0.29468605 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00501925 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,190.12 or 1.42542824 BTC.

About NFT Art Finance

NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance

NFT Art Finance Coin Trading

