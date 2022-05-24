Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,325 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,042 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,103,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.93.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $8.23 on Tuesday, reaching $437.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,382. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $544.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

