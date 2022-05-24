Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,765,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,536,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned approximately 1.46% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.22. The company had a trading volume of 858,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,631. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

