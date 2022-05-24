Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 524,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,295 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up about 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.05% of Salesforce worth $133,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,785,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,942,586. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,924,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,407,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.99, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

