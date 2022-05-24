Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

Prologis stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. 5,616,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,591. The firm has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.37 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.