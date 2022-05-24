Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $100.74 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,264,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359,376 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $100,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 46,104,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,500,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $287.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

