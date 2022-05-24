Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $153.20 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,814 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.2% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $153,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,765 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $497.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,231. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.92 and its 200 day moving average is $486.10. The company has a market capitalization of $466.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

