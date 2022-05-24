Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $59.19 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,587 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $59,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,419,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.05. The firm has a market cap of $477.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.