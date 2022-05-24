Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $23,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Danaher by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,489,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,918,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.00. 1,914,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.86. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $183.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

