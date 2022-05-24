Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 248,042 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $43,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,352 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 42,792 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.26.

AXP stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,020,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

