Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,867 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,119,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,515,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.67. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.57.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

