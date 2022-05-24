Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 112,330 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,330 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $63,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 446,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,611,000 after acquiring an additional 189,299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 117,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,757,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.63. The stock had a trading volume of 574,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,071. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.15.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,377 shares of company stock worth $21,148,716 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

