Nord Finance (NORD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $430,913.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $430,913.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 270.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.50 or 0.83971989 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00516212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034294 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,374.43 or 1.45463887 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,762,582 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

