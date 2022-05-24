Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 903,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284,960 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Nordson were worth $230,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 483,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,026,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,793,611,000 after buying an additional 7,024,878 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,977,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,826,000 after acquiring an additional 107,767 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,211,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 865,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,367,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

NDSN stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $205.90. 327,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.25. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $200.09 and a 52-week high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.