Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The company had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nordson stock opened at $205.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Nordson by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

