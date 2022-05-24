Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55-2.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.13-$9.37 EPS.

NASDAQ NDSN traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.88. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,916. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $200.09 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.09%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

