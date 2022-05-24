Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $205.90, but opened at $212.25. Nordson shares last traded at $209.07, with a volume of 1,580 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.6% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 59,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 16.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

