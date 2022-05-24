Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.13-$9.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.Nordson also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.13-9.37 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $4.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $210.88. 10,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,916. Nordson has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.25.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

