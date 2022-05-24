NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,225 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock ( NASDAQ:NLOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Profile (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.