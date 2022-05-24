NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

