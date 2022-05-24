Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOVT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. William Blair raised Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,312 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Novanta by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
