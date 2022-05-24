Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvve Holding Corp. is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid technology. Nuvve Holding Corp., formerly known as Newborn Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:NVVE opened at $6.46 on Friday. Nuvve has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.58.

Nuvve ( NASDAQ:NVVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.11). Nuvve had a negative net margin of 534.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvve will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvve news, CEO Gregory Poilasne sold 71,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $652,734.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,862,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVVE. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvve during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 44.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 209,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuvve by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 175,423 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the third quarter worth $1,820,000. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve in the fourth quarter worth $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in North America, Europe, and Japan. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

