O3Swap (O3) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 268.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,745.97 or 0.84626184 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00521239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00034257 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,431.22 or 1.45106156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000263 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

Buying and Selling O3Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

